Ferris wheel matter referred to ODPP

The investigation on the Ferris wheel incident that occurred this year has been concluded and the matter is now before the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A 21- year- old woman died in June after she fell off the Ferris wheel ride while she was at the Fiji Showcase and two others were also injured.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh confirms that a first joint meeting was held this month.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are also waiting for the police to provide their report which includes the report on the mechanical drive that was referred to the Ministry of Works for thorough investigation.”

Singh says once this report is submitted to the ODPP, they will then proceed further in this matter.