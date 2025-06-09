FDB urges youths to buy homes early for easier ownership

Young people and fresh graduates urged to pursue property ownership early in life [Photo: FILE]

The Fijian Development Bank is encouraging young people and fresh graduates to pursue property ownership early in life to benefit from longer repayment periods.

FDB Chief Executive Filimone Waqabaca says securing a home at a young age allows more time to pay off loans, leaving debts cleared by retirement.

“Some wait a long time for their FNPF or savings to gain interest to qualify for a loan and by the time they reach that amount, property values have increased,”

Waqabaca highlighted the bank’s flexible 30-year repayment plans tailored for youths, making homeownership more accessible now rather than later.

The FDB Choice Home Loan will be made available in January, and is for those looking to build or purchase a new home and refurbishment plan.

It is also available for those in rural areas and non-salaried Fijians with documented income stream.

