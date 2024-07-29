FCS calls for Review of the Burial and Cremation Act

The Fiji Correction Service is calling for an urgent review of the Burial and Cremation Act of 1911 which is long overdue.

The Act which has not been updated is under the purview of the Ministry of Health and does not reflect the evolving responsibilities and challenges faced by the FCS in managing urban burial sites.

This was highlighted by the Fiji Correction Service Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa, who states that over the years, FCS has been managing these sites, ensuring that burials are conducted respectfully and that burial grounds are maintained.

However, Dr Nakarawa says, this arrangement is not officially recognized within the current legal framework, which leads to significant operational challenges.

He adds the FCS lacks the necessary resources to adequately police these areas and prevent vandalism.

Dr Nakarawa highlights that the FCS is responsible for ensuring that burial sites are maintained to a high standard, yet without the proper resources and legal backing, it is becoming difficult to manage these areas.

The FCS Commissioner also notes incidents of vandalism and damage to burial sites are on the rise, and the FCS does not have the capacity to address these issues comprehensively and as such FCS cannot be liable for any damages or desecrations caused by vandalism.

He adds that the traditional practice of decorating graves, while culturally significant, contributes to the accumulation of rubbish that must be cleared regularly which impacts FCS’s resources.

The Fiji Corrections Service is calling for this practice to be reconsidered or regulated to ensure sustainable management of burial sites.

He emphasizes that an updated legal framework is needed to clearly define the responsibilities of the FCS and provide the necessary resources to effectively manage burial sites.

The FCS states this will not only enhance the security and maintenance but also ensure that the sites remain a place of dignity and respect for all.

Dr Nakarawa is urging government and relevant stakeholders to prioritize the review of the Burial and Cremation Act 1911 stating that it is crucial for the FCS to continue its management of urban burial sites and to protect these sacred spaces from neglect and vandalism.