FCEF proposes student work attachment

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation wants Year 12 and 13 students to complete a mandatory two-week work attachment.

They believe that schools must do more to prepare students for real jobs.

Board Member Arvind Maharaj made the call during a plenary session at the 2025 Education Forum in Suva.

He points out that students are leaving school with little idea of workplace demands or expectations.

The Federation has also proposed bringing back Form Four certification. Maharaj said the current system leaves a gap between Class Eight and Form Six, which was leading to more dropouts and distracted students.

He stated that early testing and structured assessments would help identify where students are falling behind and stop them from slipping through the cracks.

The proposal is part of the Federation’s formal submission to the review of the 1966 Education Act.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro agrees the curriculum must reflect today’s job market.

Radrodro said the review would allow to overhaul outdated systems and shift education away from just exams and toward real-world readiness.

