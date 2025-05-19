FBC denounces fake article

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is aware of a doctored news piece currently circulating online, falsely bearing the FBC News logo and by-line of a former journalist.

The article, titled “PM says they will take action against NFP,” has been edited and re-shared by an unknown source.

While the headline is identical to an original article published by FBC News on May 28 last year, the date and context have been manipulated.

The version now circulating is not an official publication of FBC News.

We urge members of the public in Fiji and abroad to rely only on verified news content shared on our official platforms, our website, social media pages and radio and television bulletins.

Articles shared by individuals on Facebook or other digital platforms that do not link directly to our official pages should not be trusted as credible FBC content.

The original article was written by our former Senior Multimedia Journalist Filipe Naikaso and reported on comments made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

In the original article, Rabuka had stated that government intended to take action against the National Federation Party for voting against a motion to endorse salary increases for Members of Parliament, recommendations made by a parliamentary committee.

FBC News reiterates that the version of the article currently in circulation is fake. It was not published or approved by FBC and the journalist who authored the original article is no longer with the organization.

We remain committed to accurate and ethical journalism and we strongly encourage the public to fact-check and verify information by referring only to FBC’s official news platforms.

