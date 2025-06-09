Farmers assisted through the TLTB wealth fund

[Photo: FILE]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has assisted 120 farmers under its Wealth Fund.

The financial facility was set up in 2023 to help landowners venture into business and farming.

Speaking before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, CEO Solomone Nata revealed that 10% of lease revenue has been diverted into a wealth fund since January 2024.

The fund is specifically designed to support iTaukei individuals who face barriers when seeking commercial bank loans.

The facility offers assistance at 2.5 percent interest, with security arranged through lease income or titles.

So far, nearly five million dollars have been distributed, supporting ventures such as dairy farming, fencing, livestock purchases and equipment.

He adds that $1 million has been recovered from this.

“We have assisted dairy farmers from Rewa, Tailevu. We have assisted, in terms of fencing, buying cows, and a tech milker, assisted 120 farmers, amount of 5 million and have recovered 1 million.”

Nata says the initiative is part of TLTB’s expanded role, not just as a land administrator, but in empowering landowners to generate income from their resources.

