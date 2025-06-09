Facebook complaints won’t fix issues, says Kamikamica

File photo

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica is calling on Fijians to stop raising e-ticketing complaints on Facebook and instead report them formally with evidence.

Kamikamica’s comments come after an increasing number of consumers raised concerns about not being able to transfer balances or block lost upgraded eTransport cards.

The Minister is urging Fijians to contact either the Consumer Council of Fiji or Vodafone Fiji so that the issue can be properly addressed.

Kamikamica says the new system does not hide money and is reliable, but if there is proof of money being lost, then he would like to see it.

“I think there’s a bit of misunderstanding happening as well. Like, for example, some people are saying they’re charged for every card, every replacement card. It only happens after the second time you’ve lost your card. So that needs to be clear. But, you know, if that’s not happening, because I understand some agents are not doing the right thing. So if that happens, please, again, 155 or 151.”

Kamikamica says the issue is not the e-ticketing system, as its operational since February, but the card issuance has been a challenge due to the large number of cardholders.

He says there are around 450,000 cardholders across the country, and while the invitation to replace cards started in March, many people are only coming forward in the last two weeks.

The Communications Minister says Vodafone should have anticipated this and that the government is now working with them to manage the situation.

Kamikamica adds that an extension has been put in place to allow people more time, knowing that by mid-July they need to have their cards replaced.





