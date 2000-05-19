Employers struggling with skills: Chauhan

Fiji’s workforce is under pressure, and local businesses claim the country’s training system is failing.

Employers claim they are being forced to rely on foreign labour because local workers aren’t job-ready.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation former President Sandeep Chauhan claims employers are spending thousands just to access the Fiji National University levy funds, describing the system as outdated and inefficient.

Chauhan says the process to access the funds is bogged down by red tape and wasted spending, making it easier to bring in skilled workers from overseas.

“Because the process is so arduous for businesses to tap into the training fund. If I were to claim $10,000 in terms of training from the FNU levy, it would probably cost me $3,000 to just access it, with the amount of red tape that’s around it.”

Chauhan believes that offshore workers from countries like the Philippines, Vietnam, and Cambodia arrive fully trained and ready to work, unlike many locals who still need significant upskilling.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh has acknowledged the issue and says government discussions will be held to review the situation and assess how best to respond.

