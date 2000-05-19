Eighty-five percent of chiefly titles now filled

Great Council of Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula

There are 6,209 chiefly titles in the country, and so far, 85 percent have been filled.

Great Council of Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says that as of February last year, only 51 percent of the titles were filled, highlighting significant progress in recent months.

He acknowledges that not all titles can be filled at once, but says the GCC is committed to supporting newly appointed leaders through proper training.

“After this meeting we are going to go around and conduct training to support those newly appointed because, as you know, it’s not something you get qualified for or you applied for; it’s something you were born into, and when your time comes, you should be ready for it.”

Meanwhile, Ratu Viliame has also thanked the Australian government for sponsoring diploma programs for future leaders.

He says thirty young individuals from chiefly families will soon begin leadership training in Nadave, where they will reside throughout the programme to fully immerse in their preparation.

