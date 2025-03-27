Driving schools under scrutiny

The Land Transport Authority has cracked down on driving schools as 14 permits have been cancelled across Fiji due to non-compliance.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says this move is about strengthening road safety.

He states that stricter qualification standards are now in place for all driving instructors.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokosawa is optimistic that stricter driving school regulations will help reduce dangerous driving behaviors.

“We will make it more stringent for every applicant who has intent to hold a driving instructor permit, must have diploma qualifications, must have that maturity in terms of age, and must have a good driving record.”

Rokosawa adds they have also revised the minimum qualification requirements for driving instructors.

Fiji Driving School Association Vice President Asish Prasad stresses the need for well-trained instructors to promote responsible driving habits.

Prasad adds it is crucial that every driver is equipped with the right knowledge and skills to promote responsible driving.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.