Driver involved in fatal accident further remanded

The driver of the vehicle that was involved in the death of an eight-year-old student in Baskalave, Dreketi, last week has been charged.

Benson Yee has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and was produced at Labasa Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

It is alleged that Yee bumped the student when he was crossing the road after getting out of a van.

He has been further remanded at the Vaturekuka Remand Center.

The matter has been adjourned to April 9.

