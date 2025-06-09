DPM highlights budget efficiency

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the government is strictly focused on strong transparency and rigorous oversight of its spending.

He highlighted this while responding to recent criticisms by the Opposition surrounding the 2025-26 national budget and its implementation.

Professor Prasad stresses that they are taking a coordinated approach, with all permanent secretaries and ministries actively involved in budget discussions, implementation, and ongoing monitoring.

“So if your money is allocated for a year to build a bridge, and if the weather conditions, cyclones, flooding, all these things can delay. And so when projects get delayed for good reasons, you don’t just throw the money away. That’s part of government processes.”

Professor Prasad also expresses confidence in improved utilisation rates compared to previous years, highlighting the government’s commitment to accountability and effective service delivery.

The Minister emphasizes that the budget remains focused on economic growth, cost-of-living relief, and infrastructure development, with dedicated funds for projects including flood alleviation, tourism development, and public safety initiatives.





