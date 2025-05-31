Doctors urged to embrace AI responsibly

Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant concept; it’s rapidly transforming how doctors diagnose, treat, and care for their patients.

However, medical professionals are being reminded that with this opportunity comes great responsibility.

This crucial point was emphasized by Dr. Dhirendra Lal, President of the Fiji College of General Practitioners, during their annual conference, aptly themed ‘AI in Primary Care and Family Medicine’.

Dr Lal says given the emerging disease patterns, Artificial Intelligence is profoundly reshaping the medical landscape and how doctors practice.

“As a general practitioner we must lead this change wisely and ethically and we must ensure AI serves the purpose and our patients. And we must respect the dignity and the support of the patient where the data is stored of the patient, how we use it, how it’s shared and access and care.”

Dr Lal says AI in healthcare offers tools like clinical decision support systems that provide evidence-based recommendations for diagnosis and treatment.

Additionally, he says electronic health records enhance data entry, identify patient trends, and reduce clinical workload.

“The AI used widely now in AI medical imaging, diagnosis, AI analysis of x-rays, CT scan, MRIs, mammograms to detect condition like cancers, stroke, fractures, alia and more accurately. Predictive analysis of AI use, patient use data to predict disease like heart disease, diabetes and suggest preventive measures.”

The annual conference of the Fiji College of General Practitioners will conclude tomorrow.





