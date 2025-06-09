Disability support surges

[File Photo]

Demand for disability support services is surging in Fiji, with the Frank Hilton Organization reporting a 14 percent increase in new cases and assessments in the first half of the year.

Chief Executive Sureni Perera states the rise reflects growing awareness among families about early intervention.

He explained that it allows the organization to work with children as young as birth to two years old, prioritizing those up to eight years of age.

“Our mandate is early detection and intervention. In the past, most children came to us between the ages of 6 and 8 and above, typically when they were preparing to enter school. However, thanks to increased awareness and expanded service outreach, we now see children as early as birth to 2 years old, and we work with children from birth up to 8 years of age as a priority group.”

Perera notes that about 30 percent of referrals come from CWM Hospital, while nearly 46 percent are driven by community awareness and word of mouth.

The organization provides a holistic early childhood intervention approach to identify and support children with disabilities, ensuring timely care and development support.

Despite progress, the organization faces funding constraints and a shortage of specialists but continues to collaborate with ministries and partners to expand services.

