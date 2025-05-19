Dilkusha and Veilomani youths end up on streets after turning 18

The Indian Division of the Methodist Church has told FBC News that some children who were initially in their care before they turned 18 are now living on the streets.

The church circuit was responsible for overseeing Dilkusha Home in Nausori and Veilomani Boys Home in Ba, but this has since been overtaken by a dedicated department.

Reverend Abel Nand says some youths who were accommodated in homes are found to be living on the streets of Lautoka.

Article continues after advertisement

He calls on relevant stakeholders, including the government, to create a transition facility that will prepare young people over 18 for life outside residential care.

He says that while the government currently provides over $100 per child each month, it falls short of securing a stable future once these youths leave the care system.

Rev. Abel says in the August Annual Conference, he will also push for a dedicated transition home to ensure no child is abandoned after turning 18.

“The talks have been there for a long time about a transition home, 18, and where do they go? So we take a very strong recommendation to the conference; the church has to now seriously look at a transition, and we can just not leave them, and I quoted an example in Lautoka: there are two girls that I have known for ages; they are now hitting the streets of Lautoka City, and it really bleeds our heart.”

He says he is also calling for a permanent division within the church to oversee the operations of the Dilkusha Homes and Veilomani boys to ensure full transparency in their operations.

The head matron of Dilkusha Home, Luse Ralawabogi, who has seen these struggles firsthand, says she has been pleading for the same solution for over two years.

She says that those over the age of 18 should have secure accommodation that would be available for them after foster care, supporting them towards a stable future.

Deaconess Luse said that she will continue to champion the idea at the upcoming conference.

She highlighted that the state is the legal guardian of the child, while the church provides the necessary role and responsibility of catering to the child.

However, life after 18 depends on how a young person envisions their future in terms of education and career.

Questions have been sent to the Ministry of Social Protection for comments.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.