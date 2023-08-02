Delegation from PNG meets with FEO Officials

A delegation from the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission from Papua New Guinea visited the Fijian Elections Office for a consultation on Fiji’s democratic processes.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, says the FEO is grateful for the opportunity and is ready to support the CLRC in any way.

The CLRC is currently undertaking a review of the Constitutional and Legal Frameworks in PNG under the directive of the Governor-General, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, on the advice of the Prime Minister of PNG.

As part of their international consultation phase, they conducted consultations with organizations in Fiji and Australia.

The delegation was led by CLRC Commissioner Martha Kokiva.