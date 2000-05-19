CWM hospital gets necessary repairs

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has confirmed that, together with the Ministry of Health, work has begun on major upgrades at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

During the launch of the Clinical Services Plan at CWM, Wong provided an update on the progress, saying concerns shared by frontline staff during her visit last year have directly influenced key improvements.

“Together, we’ve begun renovating the acute patient ward, fixing critical plumbing in the maternity unit, boosting water storage, and repairing the roof to stop persistent leaks.”

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/Facebook]

Wong stresses that access to quality health care matters, not just to Fiji, but to Australia and the wider world.

“Health is the foundation of opportunity. Without it, children cannot thrive, parents cannot work, and communities cannot grow.”

Minister for Health, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, says while planning continues for a new hospital, immediate upgrades are being made through Australia’s Priority Infrastructure Plan.

“In the months ahead, you will see much-needed improvements at CWM – from fixing leaking roofs to securing a stable water supply system. These works will extend the hospital’s lifespan and improve safety for staff and patients.”

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that the upgrades will ensure that health workers and patients are in a safer and more functional environment as the country works towards building a new facility.

