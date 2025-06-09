Man remanded in custody for allegedly importing drugs from Brazil

Shonal Sharma in court today.

The Suva Magistrates Court has further remanded a 40-year-old General Manager until tomorrow morning, when it will determine the seriousness of the charge before deciding on his bail application.

Shonal Sharma is charged with one count of importation of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that a consignment addressed to the Sharma’s company arrived in the country on 27th October 2025, while it is also alleged that the consignment was sent from Brazil.

The consignment, labelled “Smoke Machine,” contained a device which allegedly had a white powdered substance inside weighing 640 grams.

Police Prosecution has served full disclosures to the defense counsel in court today.

Prosecution were not objecting to bail, however sought strict bail conditions.

Defense counsel submitted that they are ready to abide by all strict bail conditions such as a cash bail of $5000, two sureties, surrender of all travel documents and present at the nearest police station daily.

Magistrate Sufia Hamza remanded Sharma in custody and the matter will be called tomorrow for bail hearing.

