Justice Minister to give evidence in Nakarawa’s tribunal hearing

The tribunal assigned to hear the case of suspended Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa had adjourned their hearing today to settle witness lists and procedural issues ahead of a full hearing scheduled for tomorrow.

Dr Nakarawa’s defense told tribunal its intention to seek permission to cross-examine the Minister for Justice, arguing that political considerations may have influenced the decision to refer the commissioner’s case to the Constitutional Offices Commission (COC).

The defence indicated it will file a formal application outlining why the senior government official should be called to give evidence on possible political interference surrounding the suspension.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Daniel Goundar with Justices Savenaca Banuve and Dane Tuiqereqere, confirmed that no determination of misbehaviour has yet been made and that proceedings remain at the fact-finding stage.

The counsel assisting the tribunal confirmed a list of 12 witnesses who will present evidence supporting the allegations.

Defense also requested tribunal’s approval to summon additional witnesses connected to events leading to the suspension.

They confirmed that further affidavits, will be lodged this week regarding additional witnesses.

Dr Nakarawa was appointed Corrections Commissioner in May 2023 and suspended in March this year after the COC received complaints alleging nepotism, conflict of interest, and governance issues within the Fiji Corrections Service.

The tribunal will reconvene on tomorrow afternoon.

