Brothers sentenced for manslaughter case in Nadi

Two brothers charged with the murder of 23-year-old Isikeli Rabuka in 2019, were sentenced to serve two years behind bars for manslaughter.

Close families of Eroni Vaqewa and Emoni Saukiwere were present in a somber session at the Lautoka High Court.

The court proceedings revealed that the tragic incident unfolded during a drinking session at a bus shelter in Korovuto, Nadi.

Tensions escalated when the deceased, Rabuka, inadvertently spilled alcohol on the brothers’ music box and their partners, sparking a heated confrontation.

Tempers flared, leading to a physical altercation between the young men.

As the situation spiraled out of control, Rabuka attempted to escape by running across the road, with the two brothers in pursuit.

Tragically, during the chase, the victim collided head-on with an EFL (Energy Fiji Limited) pole, leading to severe injuries.

The judge says rather than seeking immediate medical assistance for Rabuka, Vaqewa and Saukiwere made a fateful decision not to take him to the hospital, displaying negligence that ultimately resulted in his untimely death.

Throughout the trial, the court emphasized the gravity of the brothers’ actions, holding them accountable for the consequences of their choices.