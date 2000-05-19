Court links visitor to meth trafficking ring

Foreign national Chukwuemeka Phabian

Foreign national Chukwuemeka Phabian has been further remanded in custody after appearing in the Nadi Magistrates Court this morning.

He is facing charges linked to the illegal importation of drugs.

Phabian chose to have a private lawyer.

Magistrate Semi Babitu told him to apply for bail at the Lautoka High Court.

His case has been moved to the High Court and will be called again on June 3.

He has been charged with bringing illegal drugs into Fiji.

He is also charged under the Immigration Act for breaking the rules of his visitor’s visa.

Police believe Phabian is connected to a bigger drug case involving 4.8 kilograms of methamphetamine.

That same case also involves Apenisa Matadigo, a suspended police officer, and two other men Viliame Nalago and Are Tania.

The three were charged earlier and also denied bail. They remain in custody.

Police say Phabian is linked to the group, raising more concern about how far this drug network may go.

