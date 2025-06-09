Concerns raised over expired development leases

Permanent Secretary for Housing Manasa Lesuma. [Photo: FILE]

Concerns have been raised over the expiry of development leases for informal settlements.

During a parliamentary Standing Committee hearing, Permanent Secretary for Housing Manasa Lesuma confirmed that the Ministry currently holds 48 development leases, of which approximately 14 have expired.

He says consultations are ongoing with the iTaukei Land Trust Board and landowning units to secure renewals of the leases.

“But in some cases, the landowners have been quite reluctant to extend the leases again, but we are still having consultations with them. Hopefully, they will give the approvals and consents.”

Standing Committee on Social Affairs member Parveen Bala expressed concern that substantial funds have already been paid to TLTB.

The understanding was that there had to be development because it’s a win-win situation. What you have said and what I’ve been hearing is that a lot of development leases that were obtained have now not been renewed. So the money that was initially given has gone down to the drain.

In response, Director of Housing Teopola Kulavati acknowledged the risk, saying the Ministry shares the concern.

The Ministry has been working with a consultant to actually carry out the scheme, the geotechnical, the topographic, and the EIA. That takes time because we have to liaise with our stakeholders and get their comments, and sometimes that prolongs the processes.

The Ministry has intensified information-sharing with TLTB and landowners to explain that development is still in the planning phase, with construction to follow once engineering approvals are secured and funding is allocated.

