COMPOL rebuffs institutional corruption cover-ups

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has set the record straight on the narrative of accepted institutional corruption.

In a press conference today, Tudravu highlighted that statements have been made about cover-ups and the erosion of public confidence in the conduct of investigations against police officers.

Tudravu says he understands that changing the narrative that has long been associated with the organization will not happen overnight.

He says they have some work to do in winning back public confidence and assures Fijians that they are committed to achieving this.

The COMPOL has asked people to trust the process, stating that they will hold officers accountable and that they have nothing to hide.

He says they have nothing to gain from condoning unprofessional and corrupt practices, as it only impacts community-police relations, and they need the support of the community as they cannot fight crime alone.

He says if the public has information and evidence, they should lodge an official report, and the police will investigate and ensure appropriate disciplinary action is taken.

