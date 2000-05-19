Commitments partially achieved: Takayawa

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa in an interview with FBC News.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is not satisfied with the overall achievement of the coalition government.

Speaking to FBC News, General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says although the majority of the commitments in the coalition agreement have been fulfilled, it’s not complete.

“Most of them have been achieved, but it has been sort of partially done. Achieved in one way but not fully done in the way we had wanted it to.”

Article continues after advertisement



SODELPA office.

Takayawa adds that while efforts to review the constitution are underway, SODELPA was not informed about some developments.

He says this includes the involvement of independent MPs to help push in constitutional amendments.

“When the Prime Minister picked the G9 to be part of the government in terms of changing the constitution, there was no communication between the parties.”

Meanwhile, the People’s Alliance maintains the coalition is moving forward, despite occasional differences.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.