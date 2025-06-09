Commission to review, not rewrite, 2013 Constitution – Fatiaki

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Constitution Review Commissioner Dr John Fatiaki has made it clear- the task ahead is focused, time-bound, and critical for the country.

He stressed that the independent commission, appointed by the President in line with the Constitution, is not rewriting Fiji’s supreme law, but reviewing the 2013 Constitution of Fiji.

He says the process is grounded in law, following an approach made to the Supreme Court, and will be carried out independently.

Fatiaki highlighted the scale of the work- a document spanning 12 chapters and about 110 pages – but assured that every section will be carefully examined.

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“We will read every page and every line, and deliberate on it,”

The Commission will then move into nationwide consultations, calling on all Fijians to have their say – whether they have read the Constitution or not.

He says feedback will play a key role in shaping any recommendations for change, particularly around governance and constitutional amendments.

Despite the tight deadline of six months, Fatiaki is confident the work can be completed within six months.

He admits more time would be ideal, but the Commission is committed to delivering within the timeframe given.

The review, he adds, is a significant step for Fiji’s future and one the Commission intends to complete with diligence and independence.

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