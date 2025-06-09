Clean water for Waiqaliqali settlement

Families in Waiqaliqali settlement in Maro village, Sigatoka, now have access to clean drinking water for the first time following the commissioning of the Waiqaliqali Settlement Borehole Project.

The project now delivers clean, safe and reliable water to families who have long faced water challenges.

Public Enterprises, Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Minister, Charan Jeath Singh, officially commissioned the project, reaffirming Government’s commitment to improving essential services and uplifting living standards in informal and rural settlements.

It is understood that residents previously depended on untreated wells and endured frequent shortages, creating health risks and daily hardship.

While officiating at the event, Minister Singh says access to clean water is a basic human need, and this project reflects Government’s determination to addressing real issues faced by communities on the ground.

He says the Ministry invested $16,788 to construct the borehole and connected water pipes directly to households.

He adds that this is about listening to communities and responding with practical solutions that improve health, dignity and quality of life.

A resident at the settlement, Tara Singh shared that families previously transported water using bullock-driven carts, drums and wheelbarrows, but now, the new borehole has now eased that burden and provided peace of mind for households.

