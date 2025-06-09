Civil service pay tied to performance

file photo

The government will not be reviewing the five dollar minimum wage rate in the near future, instead shifting its focus to improving workforce productivity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, stated this in response to questions about ensuring efficient delivery of the recently announced three percent pay increase for civil servants in the new budget.

Professor Prasad emphasizes that this pay rise is directly linked to expectations of enhanced service delivery and increased efficiency within the public sector.

“So there is no shortage of funding to improve the speed or the efficiency of the Immigration Department in processing permits. On passport, we are saying we’ve given them more than enough money, and we are saying that there should be no excuse by the end of this month or next month.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica assures that a clear plan is in place for transformation in the coming years.

“We had a team from the UAE just in Fiji the last three days, looking at some of the government agencies. So they’ll go back and provide a scoping report to us on given our digital strategy, what they can do in the certain components within government.”

Kamikamica stresses the government’s commitment to sustained progress and delivering meaningful change.

