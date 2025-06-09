Church must not put forgiveness above the law: Kolivuso

Reverend Manasa Kolivuso says while forgiveness is a Christian value, crimes must be punished [Photo: FILE]

Faith Harvest Church Senior Pastor Reverend Manasa Kolivuso says forgiveness should never come at the expense of the law when it comes to domestic violence.

Kolivuso says while forgiveness is a Christian value, crimes must be punished, warning that silence allows abuse to continue in a perpetual cycle.

He says women and children must be encouraged to speak out, adding that cultures of silence and shame, often driven by protecting family names, allow abuse to go unreported.

Kolivuso says reported cases are only a fraction of the real problem, stressing that churches must prioritise the safety of women and children.

He says addressing abusive behaviour among men is necessary if domestic violence is to be reduced.

“”Just because a family member, you want to protect the family name, therefore, that’s why you don’t want to come up with it. I mean, the cases that we have right now, these are the reported ones. What about the ones that are unreported?”

Responding to this, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says forgiveness-focused teachings have, in some cases, enabled abuse by discouraging reporting.

Ali says religious and community leaders often go into “protection mode” for perpetrators, allowing survivors to suffer in silence.

She stresses the need for safe, trusted and trained people within churches and organisations to support survivors, while ensuring the law is allowed to take its course.

Ali says creating an enabling environment for reporting, where safety comes first, is key to preventing further harm.

