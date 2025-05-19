Church backs government’s move

The biggest Christian denomination in the country has backed the decision by the government to close kava bars across the country at 1am.

The Methodist Church of Fiji believes that consuming kava beyond 1am can be considered excessive consumption.

Church President Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou urge their members to prioritize family responsibilities and spiritual commitments over prolonged drinking sessions.

Article continues after advertisement



Church President Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou.

Reverend Turagavou believes the move prioritizes safety concerns and allows users to use their time on other, better things.

“The 1 a.m. closing of kava bars has given people the opportunity to prioritize their safety amid rising crime rates and to spend more quality time with their families.”

Reverend Turagavou says that while some may see this as going against their freedom to do what they want, it is important to put people’s lives, health, and families first.

Meanwhile, Great Council of Chiefs member Turaga Na Tui Suva Sanaila Madanavosa shared similar sentiments saying people have overconsumed kava and lost sight of its true meaning, and it is affecting family lives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.