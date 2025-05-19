Charges dropped in first case against former FBC CEO and CFO

Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar (left), Corporation Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (right)

The matter involving former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar in relation to the purchase of a vehicle has been discontinued.

This was after Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption lawyer, Lillian Mausio, filed a nolle prosequi after reviewing the charges.

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum was charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, while Sagar was charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Sayed-Khaiyum was alleged to have committed an arbitrary act for gain between 1st September and 11th November 2022.

It was alleged that he circumvented the tender process in FBCL’s finance manual in procuring a vehicle for $207,470, which was an act prejudicial to the rights of FBCL.

As for the alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss, it was alleged that he purchased a vehicle that was not in the interest of FBCL, amounting to $84,470, knowing that it would cause a loss.

Sagar was alleged to have approved the payment for the purchase of the vehicle, knowing that it would cause a loss to FBCL, between 1st October and 1st December 2022.

Chief Magistrate Josaia Waqaivolavola, today, lifted all bail conditions, such as the stop departure order, and respective sureties have been released.

The second matter will be called tomorrow.

In the second matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, while Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have pursued five legal proceedings without the knowledge and approval of the FBC board of directors for $138,813.37, which were not in the interest of the company.

The alleged incident occurred between July 1, 2017, and January 31, 2023.

Sagar is charged with general dishonesty-causing a loss, for allegedly approving payments to be made to R Patel Lawyers without the approval of the FBC board, amounting to $15,075.88.

This allegedly occurred between January 1, 2023, and December 31 last year.

