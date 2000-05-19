Caution urged near Semo Village due to sinkhole

[ Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook ]

People travelling on Queens Road are reminded to take caution near Semo Village, Sigatoka, due to a sinkhole.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the affected section of the Sigatoka-bound lane has been temporarily closed since yesterday evening until further notice.

The FRA says temporary traffic management has been installed for the safety of motorists and for the duration of the planned works.

It is advising motorists to drive with care when passing through this area and to observe speed limits at all times.

