Cabinet approves return of alienated lands to indigenous owners

Cabinet has today announced a historical decision whereby iTaukei landowning units can now reclaim ancestral lands that were alienated during the colonial period and sold as freehold property.

It has approved the reintroduction of the landmark Freehold Buy Back Scheme, dubbed Buy Back Scheme 3.0, marking a historic return after 32 years.

The Buy Back Scheme was originally launched in 1989 and expanded in 1993.

Through the programme, Government successfully acquired 24 freehold parcels—spanning over 14,700 acres—on behalf of iTaukei landowners, at fair market value, under interest-free loan arrangements.

The Cabinet says the scheme provided an important means for landless or land-poor LOUs to regain access to their traditional lands.

Buy Back Scheme 3.0 responds to long-standing calls from landowners for the return of their ancestral land.

Cabinet has endorsed a proposed allocation of $10 million in the 2025/26 Financial Year for the reimplementation of the scheme, alongside a new implementation framework.

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says this will be jointly developed by the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Finance, and Office of the Solicitor General.

“This is more than just a land programme—it is an act of restoration and recognition. Buy Back Scheme 3.0 reaffirms Government’s commitment to right historical injustices and provide landowning units with the opportunity to regain what was once theirs—land that holds cultural, spiritual and economic value.”

The Minister says the renewed scheme incorporates modern safeguards to ensure long-term sustainability. Under the 2013 Constitution, buy-back lands will remain freehold and not revert to iTaukei Reserve status.

He says to prevent future alienation, trustees of landowning units will be required to execute restrictive covenants mandating the consent of the Director of Lands for any land dealings.

He adds that participatory land development will be strongly encouraged, empowering landowners to not only regain land but develop it for productive use—be it housing, agriculture, or commercial investment.

Vosarogo says landowners must demonstrate readiness to utilise and manage the land effectively, contributing to broader economic growth.

Cabinet also noted that of the 24 original buy-back properties, 9 LOUs have fully repaid their loans, with a total of $2.98 million recovered, while the remaining LOUs are at various stages of repayment.

Vosarofo says the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources will continue to monitor repayments and support LOUs through joint venture models and participatory land planning to improve outcomes.

Currently, 10 new freehold parcels have been identified, with expressions of interest received from respective LOUs.

He says these parcels will be prioritised once the scheme is operational. An addition of 11 parcels of Freehold lands has been identified for negotiation with the Freehold title holders.

The Minister says the Buy Back Scheme 3.0 represents a forward-looking, community-driven solution to ancestral land loss—balancing tradition, justice, and development.

