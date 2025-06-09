Bus accident injures 50

A bus contracted by Sheraton Denarau was involved in an accident early this morning, leaving several passengers injured.

Classic Buses Ltd, the operator of the vehicle said the bus was transporting resort staff when the crash took place.

Several passengers sustained injuries and were immediately taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The company confirmed the accident and said the safety and well-being of passengers and staff remain its top priority. Officials were dispatched to the scene to assist emergency services.

Classic Buses Ltd added that it is cooperating fully with authorities as investigations continue. The company has also launched a full internal review to ensure all operational and safety standards are being met.

Police said the crash occurred at around 7.50am while the bus was heading toward the hotel.

A total of 50 passengers were injured, with 43 rushed to Zens Medical Hospital in Nadi Town.

The remaining seven are receiving treatment at Nadi Hospital.

Investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing.

