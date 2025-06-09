Bulitavu clears $US27M funding terms

[file photo]

Questions over transparency and access to international climate funding was raised by opposition member Premila Kumar who sought clarity on the approximately $62 million, Nature, People and Climate investment package secured for Fiji.

The climate investment, aims to support nature-based solutions and boosting community resilience.

Kumar sought clarification from the Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu on how the funding would be structured.

In response, Bulitavu cleared that the $62 million is split evenly between grant and concessional loan.

He added that the package comprises of 50 percent grant and 50 percent concessional loan and in addition $4 million will be grant and the $23 million that will be there, it will be on a 40-year term at 1 percent interest rate.”

He further says a system will also be established to ensure farmers and community groups can access the funds, supporting sustainable agriculture, fisheries, and coastal restoration projects.

