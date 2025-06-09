Budget gets the green light

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Parliament has passed the 2025–2026 National Budget following a robust debate, approving a total appropriation of $4.25 billion for the upcoming financial year ending 31 July 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics Professor Biman Prasad, moved the third reading of the 2025–2026 Appropriation Bill (Bill No. 10 of 2025) in the House last night.

“I move that the 2025–2026 Appropriation Bill 2025, Bill No. 10 of 2025, be read a third time and be passed.”

Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko confirmed that the Committee of Supply had agreed to the Bill without amendment. Following this,

Members of Parliament proceeded to vote on the motion.

The budget was passed with 36 Members voting in favour and 12 opposing the motion.

The legislation, now enacted, allocates $4,253,030,562 for the ordinary services of government, including funding for education, health, infrastructure and national development initiatives.

This marks a crucial step in the government’s fiscal plan for the year ahead, with the Finance Minister earlier highlighting the budget’s focus on economic recovery, targeted investments and social welfare support.

