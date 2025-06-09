Budget boosts local development

[ file photo ]

The Ministry of Local Government says that with the increased funding allocation, they will be able to continue new town development as well as support other areas through grants.

In the 2025-2026 National Budget, a total of $35 million has been allocated for these purposes.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says that this funding will be directed to municipal councils to assist them in carrying out their initiatives and development projects.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa [file photo]

“These are given to municipal councils to assist them in the garbage collection, as well as other areas that are not really of great assistance to our ministry.”

He emphasized that the support aims to empower local authorities to improve infrastructure, enhance community services, and promote sustainable growth within their jurisdictions.

The budget allocates approximately $10.6 million to the National Fire Authority, around $7 million for municipal master planning and new town development in Nabouwalu and Keiyasi,.

$3.2 million for the waste collection subsidy for municipal councils, and $2.5 million is allocated for Western Division Dumpsite Remediation in Sigatoka, Rakiraki, and Ba.

