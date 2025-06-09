Broccoli price questioned despite duty-free

During the National Budget Breakfast Dialogue, concerns were raised over the high cost of broccoli despite it being duty-free.

Investment Fiji Chair Jenny Seeto highlighted that while broccoli remains at zero percent duty as announced in the national budget, local prices remain unaffordable for many.

She says broccoli is a super health food and is often bought by people with cancer, but it currently sells for around $29 a kilo.

While comparing this to prices in Australia and New Zealand, where broccoli sells for around nine dollars, Seeto pointed to the possibility of a large markup by middlemen

“I’m not saying margins should be cut too much everyone needs to stay in business but the price just seems too high. I’ve raised this with biosecurity, asking if we can bring in broccoli from Papua New Guinea. We want to boost trade with PNG just as much as we do with Australia. If it’s selling for $2 there and buyers are willing to import it, then why not?”

Broccoli, along with other items like apples, carrots, grapes, mushrooms, celery and nuts, will continue to be duty-free under the new budget.

Responding to the concerns, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad admits that the issue highlights a deeper problem in the market.

Prasad says while profit-making is expected in business, it becomes an issue when duty is removed but prices remain high.

“People have asked me, why are the fruits that you can get cheaper in Australia and New Zealand, with zero duty, so high in Fiji? Those are the things we have to think about.”

He said the government wants competition and flexibility, and does not want to interfere unnecessarily in business operations.

However, Prasad says they also have a responsibility to look after the interests of the people and cannot tolerate unreasonable pricing structures.

