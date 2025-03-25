BBNJ Agreement key to strengthening high seas monitoring

[Credit: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Republic of Fiji Navy Commander Timoci Natuva says Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement will improve monitoring of the high seas and help reduce illegal activities.

Commander Natuva says through BBNJ’s framework, Fiji can ensure sustainable management of shared marine resources beyond its Exclusive Economic Zone.

He adds that Fiji has two high sea pockets that is monitored on regular basis, particularly to the west and northwest of Fiji.

The Fiji Navy Commander says they observe high traffic movements in these areas where illegal activities are likely to occur.

He says the BBNJ Agreement offers a crucial framework for addressing these security challenges.

“The agreement’s provisions on monitoring and enforcement would provide the Fiji Navy with stronger mandates and tools to carry out the duties in line with international expectations.”

However, he says implementing the BBNJ will require significant resources in infrastructure.

“For Fiji to fully comply with the BBNJ agreement, legislative amendments will be required on national legislation concerning the maritime space and other national laws. These amendments must clarify Fiji’s enforcement powers and responsibilities in areas beyond Fiji’s EEZ.”

Commander Natuva highlighted this while responding to questions before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence.

During the submissions, discussions were also held on the need for amendments to the Marine Spaces Act to align with the BBNJ Agreement and clarify the roles of various agencies in maritime enforcement.

