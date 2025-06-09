Auvray proud of depth despite missed chances in draw

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray has praised his players’ response and squad depth following their 1–1 draw against South Melbourne FC at the Santos National Football Stadium yesterday.

Despite dropping points after failing to convert several second-half opportunities, Auvray said the performance gave him confidence in the group, particularly with a number of changes made to the starting lineup.

“Very proud, very proud, because as you could see, we played different players, and everybody responded. We know that we have a strong bench; whoever is playing on the bench, we have options, and everybody is engaged.”

Auvray admitted his side created the better chances and should have secured the win but believes the team’s overall performance remains encouraging for the season ahead.

“I think we had better and more chances, and we should have killed the game. Hopefully it’s not going to last forever because we are leaving points behind us. But again, for this season, it’s the content, and the players are showing really good things.”

He also highlighted the growing understanding between players in the midfield and forward areas, saying consistency in training has allowed seamless transitions when changes are made.

Facing the table leaders, Auvray noted his team started slowly but gradually grew into the contest, particularly those players who had limited game time in recent weeks.

“For me, what mattered was the way we started, very shy. But after 20 to 25 minutes, they started showing themselves. At the end of the day, we showed that we could play.”

Auvray believes the performance showed clear signs of potential within the squad and remains optimistic about the direction the team is heading.

The Extra Supermarket Bula FC side now shifts their focus to Tahiti United on Sunday, with the match being aired LIVE on FBC 2.

