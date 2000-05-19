Australia fills gap left by USAID withdrawal

Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Penny Wong

Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Penny Wong says Australia is a steadfast partner committed to the region’s development despite changes in global aid.

Wong assured that Australia’s development assistance to the region remains a top priority, with increased funding to support Pacific countries through tough times.

The question was asked of the minister about US President Donald Trump cutting back on aid.

Article continues after advertisement

Wong says Australia’s aid budget has increased by 2.7% this year, with the Pacific a key focus.

She revealed that $2.1 billion has been dedicated to the Pacific, saying Australia is working closely with regional countries to tackle shared challenges like climate change and economic recovery.

“We have also reprioritized that assistance because of the need in our region and because of the consequences of some of the USAID cuts.”

Senator Wong says Australia is “here to stay” as the Pacific’s largest development partner.

“We have about 75 cents in every Australian development dollar that comes to the region, and we have a strong bilateral development program with the countries of the Pacific, including Fiji, where I think the last bilateral program was 123 million.”

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa acknowledged Wong’s visit as a strong symbol of Australia’s ongoing commitment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.