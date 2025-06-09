Alleged security breach at PMs residence

An investigation is now underway into an alleged security breach at Prime Ministers residence yesterday.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirms a directive has been given into the alleged breach.

Tudravu confirms the incident occurred before midday.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

The suspect has been arrested and is now in police custody.

Tudravu says the suspect was initially turned away by officers at the main gate as he had no prior appointment or clearance and was later arrested when he had gained entry from the back of the compound.

