Adolescent girls most vulnerable to sexual violence

[file photo]

Girls between the ages of 13 and 17 remain the most vulnerable to sexual violence in Fiji, says Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran.

Speaking at a symposium on child sexual abuse, Kiran revealed that from 2020 to 2024, a total of 4,159 child sexual offence cases were reported nationwide, with around 70 percent involving girls.

She says adolescents aged 13 to 17 make up the majority of victims, highlighting the heightened risks young girls face as they transition into puberty.

The Minister stresses that adolescent girls are disproportionately affected by sexual violence.

“On average, over 60% of all victims annually fall within this age group. Vulnerability intensifies during the transition into puberty, often intersecting with exploitation, grooming and intimate partner violence involving older perpetrators.”



Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran

Kiran also highlighted a worrying link between sexual abuse and teenage pregnancies.

“In just the first six months of this year, eight girls under the age of 15 became mothers, while another 401 girls aged between 15 and 18 gave birth. In total, over 850 teenage pregnancies were recorded in 2024, including 17 among girls under the age of 15. These are children who should be in classrooms, not delivery wards.”

Kiran is calling for stronger protection measures, including comprehensive education, counselling services and enhanced community awareness, to safeguard young people from abuse.

