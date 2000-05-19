Abuse silences ambition and lowers confidence: FWCC

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says that domestic violence hinders women’s desire to excel.

Coordinator Shamima Ali says the issue affects women in different ways, and in many cases it lowers their self-esteem.

Ali says some women often lose confidence and aspirations because of this.

“A woman who has been in a domestic violence situation for a long time often has very low self-esteem. She has no confidence because the abuser holds total power and control over her. She may have been denied the chance to pursue her career, her education, and social interactions.”

The FWCC Coordinator says the growing number of educated women enduring abuse highlights the urgent need for safe spaces, counseling, and empowerment programs that address both the emotional and financial barriers keeping them in harm’s way.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the issue is more complex than most people realize.

She says many educated women stay silent, hoping their partner will change, without realizing they are trapped in an abusive situation.

“And they need to ask the man to seek help, or remove themselves from the situation, or take both of them to counseling to find a way out of a space where they, and their children, continue to be harmed.”

Kiran stresses that women must know that no form of violence is acceptable, and no excuse can justify staying in a harmful situation, especially when children are involved.

