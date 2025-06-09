Fiji announces Pre-COP31 dates

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji has announced it will host the COP31 Pre-COP from October 5th to 8th, marking a key step in preparations for next year’s global climate negotiations.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya announced consultation with Tuvalu at the Pacific Climate Change Ministers Meeting in Brisbane.

The meeting will feature an extended programme, including a dedicated leaders’ segment to strengthen political direction and urgency around climate action.

A portion of the high-level discussions will also be hosted in Tuvalu, highlighting Pacific leadership on the global stage.

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The Pre-COP will bring together governments, civil society, Indigenous groups and the private sector to drive practical, solutions-focused outcomes.

Fiji says the approach reflects the region’s push to align strong political commitment with technical action as climate pressures intensify.

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