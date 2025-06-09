55 MPs only; for next General Election

The Electoral Commission has confirmed that the number of Members of Parliament for next General Election will remain at 55.

The EC has stated that the decision is in accordance with Section 54 of the 2013 Constitution, which requires the Commission to review the composition of Parliament at least one year before a General Election.

EC Chair Justice Usaia Ratuvili says the review considered two official data sources, census-based calculations and National Register of Voters-based calculations to assess whether the ratio of MPs to population remained consistent with that of the first general election held under the Constitution.

He adds that the census-based calculations indicated a possible reduction in parliamentary seats, while voter registration-based calculations suggested an increase.

And then after carefully weighing both outcomes, the Commission determined that retaining the current number of seats best reflected the intent and structure of the Constitution.

Justice Ratuvili has reaffirmed that there will be no change to the composition of Parliament, with 55 Members of Parliament to be elected at the next General Election.

