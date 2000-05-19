521 police officers exit force in three years

The Fiji Police Force will be putting in budget submissions for more funds to boost its manpower, as they have lost over five hundred officers in the last three years.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says there is a perception that the number of recruitments should equate to more visibility.

According to Tudravu, although 1138 officers were recruited in the last three years, the force’s overall numbers have been reduced due to attrition.

“When we look at the recruitment levels held in the last three-year period, from 2022 to 2024, a total of 1138 officers were recruited. However, when we look at the attrition rate of the 1138, our strength decreased by 521 officers either through retirement, resignation, or unfortunate deaths. There are those also on interdiction as part of their disciplinary proceedings.”

Looking ahead, Commissioner Tudravu says that their budget submission will include a request for funding dedicated to reform and restructuring initiatives.

“As part of our 2025/2026 budget submission, we will be requesting funding for reform and restructuring that will look at more manpower as well as supporting enablers to assist in their work.”

He says they have also recruited additional special constables from the pool of eligible candidates from the last recruitment drive who met the criteria, including clearance and drug tests, to assist with visibility.

