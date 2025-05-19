4kg meth smuggling attempt foiled, arrests made

[Source: Fiji Revenue and Customs Service/Facebook]

A joint operation between the Fiji Police Force and Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has led to the discovery of over four kilograms of methamphetamine.

The interception took place after FRCS Customs Officers identified irregularities during screening of an airfreight consignment from a Southeast African nation.

A thorough inspection uncovered several packets concealing over 4 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The close partnership has also led to the arrest of three people who have subsequently been charged and will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

They have been charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

The second accused a police officer and the third accused both face an additional charge of possession of properties suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Authorities continue investigations into what may be a wider criminal network.

