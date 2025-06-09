$41m injection for iTaukei initiatives

The Coalition Government has boosted iTaukei funding by $41 million to support education, economic growth, and cultural preservation.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu commended the Ministry for Finance for recognising the need for iTaukei empowerment.

“It’s mostly a continuation from our previous lecture. One of our main requests was for the manifesto for next year, Melanesian Festival of Arts.”

The 2025-26 allocations for the Ministry includes $7.2 million for provincial councils, $4.7 million for the iTaukei Affairs Board, and $2.8 million for monthly allowances for Turaga-ni-Koro.

Nearly two million dollars will support Mata-ni-Tikina, Vanua Leadership, and District Advisory Councillors.

Additionally, three million dollars is set aside for the iTaukei Resource Owners Support and Development Fund, offering a three-year interest subsidy on loans, while two million dollars will fund small village improvement projects.

