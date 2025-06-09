$284M for water and wastewater infrastructure

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad

The government has announced a major investment of $284 million in the upcoming budget to revamp the country’s water and wastewater infrastructure, addressing decades of neglect and critical challenges in the sector.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, revealed during the 2025-2026 National Budget announcement.

Prof.Prasad says the Water Authority will receive increased funding aimed at repairing aging infrastructure, upgrading water sources and treatment plants, expanding distribution networks, and significantly reducing water losses.

“Our water infrastructure is outdated, with nearly half of the treated water lost due to leaks. This has constrained our ability to connect more people to safe, treated piped water and has limited economic development.”

Prof.Prasad says Fiji currently faces a staggering 50% non-revenue water rate, meaning half of the treated water never reaches consumers therefore, the government plans to reduce this figure to 20% within five years through an innovative partnership with a Spanish company under a performance-based contract facilitated by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

This initiative ties payments to actual, verified reductions in water losses, marking a first for Fiji and the Pacific region.

Key projects include the recent completion of the $270 million Viria Water Project, which has improved water supply in the Suva-Nausori area.

Upcoming works include laying 11.7 kilometers of pipeline and constructing new reservoirs to provide 24/7 reliable water supply to elevated areas such as Sakoca and Nagatugatu.

A new 20-megalitre Water Treatment Plant will be built to complement the existing Tamavua facility, benefiting over 230,000 residents along the Suva-Lami corridor and parts of Nasinu.

Additional upgrades and expansions are planned across the Western and Northern divisions to improve water access and quality for tens of thousands more Fijians.

The Kinoya Wastewater Treatment Facility, currently operating at double its capacity, will be expanded under a $300 million Healthy Oceans and Water Security project supported by the ADB.

This project aims to double treatment capacity and reduce pollution discharged into the ocean.

To support these efforts, the ADB is providing a $10 million grant to establish a Water Sector Academy, a regional training center designed to develop much-needed skills in water and wastewater management.

The government will maintain free water access for households earning $30,000 or less annually, alongside a $9.5 million electricity subsidy program benefiting 60,000 low-income households and over 1,000 schools nationwide.

Professor Prasad emphasized the government’s commitment to transforming Fiji’s water sector into a financially sustainable and technologically advanced system that ensures reliable and equitable access for all citizens.

