27 health notices issued as Ministry battles LTDD

Health Ministry inspectors issued 27 abatement notices in maritime areas during “Operation Summer Schools Launch Against Mosquitoes.”

The notices respond to Public Health Act infringements.

The operation, part of the Environmental Health Unit’s LTDD control program, focuses on educational institutions in Ovalau and across Fiji.

The Ministry says 16 Heads of Schools consulted on structural and environmental improvements to benefit students’ long-term health.

Inspectors conducted spatial spraying across three secondary schools, 13 primary schools, and staff quarters.

Comprehensive WASH assessments, project scoping, and priority mapping were completed at all sites.

Inspectors also carried out larval surveillance across 16 school zones.

The Ministry is processing evidence for formal identification and potential legal proceedings.

The team expects to conclude Ovalau operations by next week before moving into the identified high-risk communities.

Their objective is to establish a successful proof of concept in Ovalau to serve as a template for LTDD interventions in other subdivisions.

